Telcoin (TEL) One Day Volume Tops $38.53 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Telcoin has traded 82.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $38.53 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.74 or 0.00849118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00084046 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,157,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Telcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

