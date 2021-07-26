TELUS International (Cda) Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on August 2nd (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda)’s (NYSE:TIXT) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, August 2nd. TELUS International (Cda) had issued 37,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 3rd. The total size of the offering was $925,000,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. After the expiration of TELUS International (Cda)’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $33.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at about $1,150,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,329,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,357,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

