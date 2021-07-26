TELUS (TSE:T) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$27.62 target price on the stock.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.47.

Shares of T traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$27.62. 1,138,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,659. The stock has a market cap of C$37.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.54. TELUS has a one year low of C$22.50 and a one year high of C$28.30.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

