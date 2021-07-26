TELUS (TSE:T) PT Raised to C$30.00 at National Bankshares

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on T. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.58.

T stock traded down C$0.09 on Monday, reaching C$27.57. 672,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$27.54. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$22.50 and a twelve month high of C$28.30. The company has a market cap of C$37.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

