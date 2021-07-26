Tendies (TEND) Trading 5.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Tendies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0982 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a market cap of $736,514.13 and $105,643.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tendies alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.00845831 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00084588 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,746 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tendies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tendies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.