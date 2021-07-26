Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report released on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $71.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $73.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $554,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

