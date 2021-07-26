Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $19.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $663.26. 410,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,782,914. The company has a market cap of $638.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.93.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,258,939 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $517.44.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

