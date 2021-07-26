TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 127,099 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.81% of TETRA Technologies worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 16,954.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 24,075 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 1,128,894 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $397.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 3.20. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, CFO Elijio V. Serrano purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 408,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,625.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products, and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

