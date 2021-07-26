Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

