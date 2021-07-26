Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Raised by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,571,000 after purchasing an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.22. The company had a trading volume of 83,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

