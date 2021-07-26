The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,073 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of The Allstate worth $166,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $6,574,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 402.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,459 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.96.

ALL opened at $129.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.49. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

