The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Bank of Princeton in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $201.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.18. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 17.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

