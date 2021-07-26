The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will report earnings per share of $7.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.02 and the lowest is $6.73. The Boston Beer posted earnings of $6.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year earnings of $23.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.17 to $23.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $28.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.43 to $32.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Boston Beer.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.88 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,550.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,094.13.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $701.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,009.76. The Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $693.21 and a 1-year high of $1,349.98.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

