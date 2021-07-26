The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 17,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 178,610 shares.The stock last traded at $732.02 and had previously closed at $701.00.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,538.00 to $1,466.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,094.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,009.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,625,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Boston Beer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

