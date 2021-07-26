The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €71.00 Price Target

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €61.27 ($72.09).

DPW traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during trading on Monday, hitting €59.37 ($69.85). The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,964 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of €56.53. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

