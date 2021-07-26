The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/14/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $420.00 to $435.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $493.00 to $540.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $420.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $437.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/13/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group was given a new $370.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/7/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group is now covered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $351.00 to $452.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $385.00 to $420.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/27/2021 – The Goldman Sachs Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

NYSE:GS opened at $374.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $127.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $370.96. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $393.26.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group Inc alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $451,166,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 211.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,049,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after acquiring an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,482,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $654,660,000 after acquiring an additional 597,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37,572.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 414,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,581,000 after acquiring an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

