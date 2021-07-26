TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TAL. TheStreet lowered TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. CLSA downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Benchmark downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.01.

TAL Education Group stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.08. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

