The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.43% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $22,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 69,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $42.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,225.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $50.21.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

