The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.2% of SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SageGuard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $327.29. 38,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $347.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

