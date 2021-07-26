The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 9.1% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 269.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $934,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $5,255,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.2% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $330.36. 109,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $351.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

