The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Trading Up 4.4%

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)’s stock price was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.85. Approximately 5,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,690,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Honest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, began coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Honest Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

