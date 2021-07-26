The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $42,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $140.15. 168,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,386,570. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

