The Scottish American Investment (LON:SAIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $515.00

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (LON:SAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 515 ($6.73) and last traded at GBX 511 ($6.68), with a volume of 125649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.66).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 493.58. The firm has a market cap of £872.67 million and a PE ratio of 9.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Get The Scottish American Investment alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a GBX 3.05 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from The Scottish American Investment’s previous dividend of $3.00. The Scottish American Investment’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Scottish American Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scottish American Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.