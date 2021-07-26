The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.5% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.44. The company had a trading volume of 132,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,354. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.21. The firm has a market cap of $322.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.