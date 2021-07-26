The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The Weir Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 2.10. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

