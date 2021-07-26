The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.
Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,792. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.32.
In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
