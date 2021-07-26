The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Shares of WEN stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,074,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,792. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.32.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

