The Williams Companies (WMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect The Williams Companies to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Williams Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.56. The Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.