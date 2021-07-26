Theta Fuel Price Up 25.6% Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $131.86 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00030548 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00223603 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00030116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00013463 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004246 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

