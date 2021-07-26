THETA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $559.63 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One THETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.44 or 0.00014678 BTC on exchanges. THETA has a market cap of $5.44 billion and $559.63 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, THETA has traded up 38.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00048377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.57 or 0.00796926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00037989 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

