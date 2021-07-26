THETA Price Reaches $6.29 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. THETA has a market cap of $6.29 billion and $827.43 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THETA has traded 47% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.29 or 0.00016312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00049622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.83 or 0.00863147 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00084368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00038532 BTC.

About THETA

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

Buying and Selling THETA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

