Thimble Point Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 2nd (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Thimble Point Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:THMAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 2nd. Thimble Point Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Thimble Point Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of THMAU stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15. Thimble Point Acquisition has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,488,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $9,223,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $467,000.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

