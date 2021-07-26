Thingschain Price Up 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $50,651.40 and $1.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,934.70 or 1.00761174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00030377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 58.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00072059 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00010046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

