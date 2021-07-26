Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Stake Lifted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,943 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Thomson Reuters worth $35,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

NYSE TRI opened at $104.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.76. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $104.69.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

