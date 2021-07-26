Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Achieves $48,401.76

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $48,401.76 and $96.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.36 or 0.00348711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000644 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

