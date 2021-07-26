ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.52 and last traded at $28.52. Approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 551,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ThredUp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $256,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in ThredUp in the first quarter worth $347,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

