Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218,254 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of PBF Energy worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in PBF Energy by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 215,359 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 158,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 395.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 148,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118,367 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.