Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 108.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International stock opened at $92.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.61. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

