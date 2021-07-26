Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,360 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,792 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 485,664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 64.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

In other news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $5.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

