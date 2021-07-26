Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of WideOpenWest as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 66.5% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,331,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,551 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 15.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 825,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,706,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $22.24 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.69 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on WideOpenWest in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

