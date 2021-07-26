Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,553 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Edison International were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,054,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Attestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,232,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

NYSE:EIX opened at $56.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

