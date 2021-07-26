Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of Peoples Bancorp worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,982,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.67. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.55%. On average, analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

PEBO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $139,814.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.