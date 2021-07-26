Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Up to $33.40

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.40, but opened at $34.60. Thryv shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.26.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $19,879,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
