Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Up to $33.40

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.40, but opened at $34.60. Thryv shares last traded at $34.66, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,075 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 1st quarter worth $19,879,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

