Thunder Token (TT) Hits Market Cap of $64.91 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $64.91 million and $21.04 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010295 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.14 or 0.00281016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001043 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000471 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

