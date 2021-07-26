Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Market Cap Hits $3.34 Million

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $3.34 million and $74,830.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Tidal Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00048891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.00813387 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Tidal Finance Profile

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidal Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

