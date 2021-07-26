Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 285,812 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 106,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

The stock has a market cap of C$36.28 million and a P/E ratio of -10.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53.

Titanium (CVE:TIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. Its Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. The company has interests in six oil sands mining projects. Titanium Corporation Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

