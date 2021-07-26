TitanSwap (TITAN) Reaches Market Cap of $413.23 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $413.23 million and $30.40 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be purchased for about $7.74 or 0.00020189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00825055 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

