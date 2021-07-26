Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Torrid in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of CURV opened at $22.48 on Monday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

