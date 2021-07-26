Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $23.34 on Monday. Torrid has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.