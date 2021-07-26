Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

TRMLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.21. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

