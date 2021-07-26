Tourmaline Oil (TOU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tourmaline Oil (TSE: TOU):

7/16/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Tourmaline Oil was given a new C$44.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00.

7/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$47.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$44.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$37.50 to C$40.00.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$37.50 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$47.00.

6/9/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$33.75 to C$37.50. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/31/2021 – Tourmaline Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,015. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.22. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$12.63 and a one year high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$10.48 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 673,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,813,558 shares in the company, valued at C$278,860,975.12.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

